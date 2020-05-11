April showers bring May flowers... covered in snow?

The city woke up to a layer of snow across their front lawns on Monday morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries and rain showers throughout the day, and a high of 5 degrees Monday. There is a risk of frost Monday night, but temperatures will rise to more seasonable levels throughout the week. By the weekend, temperatures are expected to hit 20 degrees.

Here's a look at the snow throughout the region.

Mike Whelan says this Baltimore Oriole has been snacking at a bird feeder north of Strathroy for about a week now, but "doesn't seem impressed" Monday morning. (Submitted by Mike Whelan)

<a href="https://twitter.com/LondonMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LondonMorning</a> good morning! Hard to believe it’s May 11. Photo taken North of London @ hwy7 and Highbury Ave. <a href="https://t.co/5K5OxymJC9">pic.twitter.com/5K5OxymJC9</a> —@MannyTolin

A snow covered bird feeder isn't stopping these birds from enjoying their breakfast in Lucan. (Submitted by Tena Reid)

A magnolia tree covered in snow in London on Monday morning. (Submitted by Andrea Loewen)

