Skip to Main Content
April showers bring May flowers... covered in snow?
London

April showers bring May flowers... covered in snow?

Londoners woke up to a layer of snow on Monday morning.

Don't worry, the white stuff won't stick around long

CBC News ·
Frost clings to the petals of these tulips in London on Monday morning. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

The city woke up to a layer of snow across their front lawns on Monday morning. 

Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries and rain showers throughout the day, and a high of 5 degrees Monday. There is a risk of frost Monday night, but temperatures will rise to more seasonable levels throughout the week. By the weekend, temperatures are expected to hit 20 degrees.

Here's a look at the snow throughout the region. 

Mike Whelan says this Baltimore Oriole has been snacking at a bird feeder north of Strathroy for about a week now, but "doesn't seem impressed" Monday morning. (Submitted by Mike Whelan)
A snow covered bird feeder isn't stopping these birds from enjoying their breakfast in Lucan. (Submitted by Tena Reid)
A magnolia tree covered in snow in London on Monday morning. (Submitted by Andrea Loewen)

Did you snap a photo of the snow? We'd love to see it. Email us: londonmorning@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News