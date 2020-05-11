April showers bring May flowers... covered in snow?
Don't worry, the white stuff won't stick around long
The city woke up to a layer of snow across their front lawns on Monday morning.
Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries and rain showers throughout the day, and a high of 5 degrees Monday. There is a risk of frost Monday night, but temperatures will rise to more seasonable levels throughout the week. By the weekend, temperatures are expected to hit 20 degrees.
Here's a look at the snow throughout the region.
<a href="https://twitter.com/LondonMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LondonMorning</a> good morning! Hard to believe it’s May 11. Photo taken North of London @ hwy7 and Highbury Ave. <a href="https://t.co/5K5OxymJC9">pic.twitter.com/5K5OxymJC9</a>—@MannyTolin
<a href="https://twitter.com/LondonMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LondonMorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wq0PZ7fcSi">pic.twitter.com/Wq0PZ7fcSi</a>—@raymondturner