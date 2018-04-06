With demand for service rising, Anova recruits more crisis line volunteers

A steady stream of calls to Anova's crisis and support line that started in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2017 and hasn't let up since is prompting the agency to post a renewed call for volunteers.

The crisis line is run by a mix of volunteers and staff, and provides support, information and referrals for those who've experienced domestic violence, sexual violence or abuse, according to JessieRodger, executive director of Anova.

Prior to the fall of 2017, the phone line would receive about 300-500 calls a month, Rodger said. Now, they're steadily receiving about 1,000.

"We thought it might go down, we thought it might taper, but it has not," said Rodger.

Although the rate of sexual violence has likely stayed relatively constant, Rodger said she thinks the #MeToo movement has made it easier for women to speak up about their trauma.

"People feel like they're gonna be believed, and if they call someone's gonna pick up the phone," she said.

Since 2017, the nature of the calls has also changed somewhat, with more women calling in about past traumas in addition to more recent experiences, Rodger said.

Rodger said volunteers are trained to lend a sympathetic ear and to help women deal with trauma, regardless of when it happened.

"When people are ready to open up, we want to make sure there's gonna be somebody on the other end of the phone who's able to pick up and give them some time to listen to be empathetic and supportive," she said.

High demand for shelter

Ideally, Rodger said Anova aims to have two crisis line volunteers by the phone at all times. When that isn't possible, additional calls fall to the agency's staff.

Given that Anova's shelter is at capacity and has been that way for months, Rodger said it's become increasingly important to have a pool of crisis line volunteers on-hand to lighten the workload for shelter staff.

"[The volunteers] allow our shelter staff to really focus on the women and children who are in shelter, and if they're able to support the folks on the phone then we're able to better deliver service in shelter," she said.

Prospective volunteers should be at least 18 years old and identify as women. Volunteers must also complete 40 hours of in-class training and another 18 hours of onsite training, as well as a vulnerable sector check.

Perhaps most importantly, Rodger said volunteers should also be ready to listen.