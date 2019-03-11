New
Pet cat killed; Owen Sound area man charged
An Owen Sound area man has been charged after a cat was thrown against a wall and killed.
The man became angry when the cat urinated on his shoes, say Grey County OPP
Provincial police have charged a Grey County man after a cat was thrown against a wall and killed.
Police were called to a home on 30 Sideroad in the Township of Chatsworth around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say a man became angry after his roommate's cat urinated on his sandals.
The cat was thrown against the wall with such force that it died.
A 21-year-old man from the Township of Chatsworth has been charged with killing, injuring or endangering animals other than cattle. He is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on April 4.
