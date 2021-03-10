Amber Alert ends in Ontario after child found safe
An Amber Alert issued Thursday by the Ontario Provincial Police has now been called down, with police saying the child mentioned in the alert has been found safe.
An Amber Alert issued Wednesday by the Ontario Provincial Police has now been called down, with police saying the child mentioned in the alert has been found safe.
At about 10:50 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued with police looking for a woman, 30, and a child, 7, missing from Bayfield, Ont.
That alert has now been called down. The status of the woman was not immediately clear.
Ontario Amber Alert has been cancelled. The child has been located safe.—@AMBERAlertONT