All London seniors homes free of COVID-19 as city marks second day with no new cases

For the second day in a row, London recorded no new COVID-19 cases Monday. Public health authorities said there was only one positive case on Saturday, a sign the virus is waning in the region.

Numbers are also dropping across the province, with Ontario reporting 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the majority concentrated in Toronto and Peel Region.

Fifty-eight of the new cases reported today are in people aged 20 to 39, while 51 more are in the 40-59 age group.

Windsor-Essex, which recently saw a surge of cases among temporary farm workers in the Leamington and Kingsville areas, saw just four newly confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is also reporting that there are currently no outbreaks at any of the region's long term or retirement homes.

That's the first time since the pandemic began in March that MLHU has had zero homes with infections.