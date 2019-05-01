Here's why you'll probably get an emergency test alert today at 10:55 a.m.

The city of London will test its emergency communications system today by issuing a message to everyone with a residential phone line and all others who have signed up to receive alerts.

Tests of the Alert London Notification System will begin at 10:55 a.m.

The system is designed to provide public safety messages in the event of a community-wide emergency, such as hazardous material spills, a mass casualty event, or a tornado.

In the event of a large-scale emergency, a notification will be issued to residents and businesses near the emergency situation.

The system accesses a database of listed residential and commercial phone numbers to trigger a notification. But the database does not include e-mail addresses, text or cellphone numbers. To ensure residents receive the notification through their preferred method of contact, the city encourages everyone to register their contact information.

You can sign up to receive alerts at www.london.ca/AlertLondon

David O'Brien, the head of security and emergency management for the city, says all home phones in the city will get a call saying "This is the Alert London System."

More sign ups wanted

Today's message will be clearly identified as a test but if it were a real emergency, residents would receive information specific to the nature of the event that was occurring.

"It could include something like: 'We need you to shelter in place within your residence', or 'You should shut off all ventilation systems to prevent any outside air from coming in,'" said O'Brien. "Messages to that effect."

O'Brien said the city has 180,000 contacts within the notification system and more than 5,000 unique sign-ups. He said city officials would like to have more unique sign-ups because it ensures the information is transmitted in the form people prefer.

Although the alert test is scheduled for 10:55 a.m., O'Brien said not everyone will receive a notification at precisely that time.

"It takes a little time for the system to get all the calls out. Usually, things like text messages and emails are quite quick. The calls take a little longer."