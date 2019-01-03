Alan Doyle tapped to host 2019 Juno Songwriters' Circle in London

Alan Doyle, best known as the lead singer for Great Big Sea, has been chosen to host the 2019 Songwriters' Circle at this year's Juno Awards in London, Ont.

The annual Songwriters' Circle is one of the showcase events during the Juno Awards week and is a chance for Canadian music fans to peer behind the scenes at the inspiration and process behind some of their favourite songs.

This year's event takes place March 17 at London's Centennial Hall.

Tickets for the event go on sale Jan. 9.