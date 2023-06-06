Afzaal family honoured in public vigil on 2nd anniversary of London, Ont., truck attack

Four members of the Afzaal family were hit by a pickup truck on June 6, 2021, in what police call a hate-motivated attack.

On the second anniversary of the truck attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., hundreds of people came to commemorate their lives while carrying on the fight against Islamophobia.

A vigil held Tuesday evening at the site of the attack on the Afzaals — who are known as Our London Family — was hosted by the Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI) and the City of London.

"We are here to show solidarity with the family," said Iman Nasir Butt, holding a blue sign that said Love for All. "In the Muslim community, this is our message and it's the way to peace and love."

The vigil starts at 7:15 p.m. ET and will include speeches from Mayor Josh Morgan, friends and family members of the Afzaals, along with the heads of national Muslim councils. It will end with a moment of silence, followed by a call to prayer at 9 p.m.

Dozens of people showed their support to end Islamophobia while paying tribute to the Afzaal family killed two years ago on June 6, 2021. (Michael Cole/ CBC News)

"Last year, the main focus was remembrance, and while that's still going to be important, this year's vigil will focus on perseverance and that moving forward aspect," said Esa Islam, 16, one of YCCI's founding members and a close relative of the family.

On June 6, 2021, Salman Afzaal, his wife, Madiha, grandmother, Talat, and the couple's daughter, Yumnah, were killed when a truck hit them at the intersection of South Carriage and Hyde Park Roads in what police are calling an alleged hate-motivated attack.

"I think that Canada has a lot say about being inclusive, but we have a lot more to do," said 17-year-old Karli Jones, who was attending the vigil. "It made me angry when people said, after it happened, that they were surprised. Because we shouldn't be. Islamophobia is here."

The tragedy prompted the creation of YCCI, comprised of teenagers and young adults working to educate others about Islamophobia, what it looks like, and its impact on society.

"A lot of times when things like this happen, people talk about it and then slowly it starts to die down, so it was really important that we made sure that this issue and incident would not be forgotten," Islam said.

A plaque outside Our London Family memorial plaza in London, Ont., pays tribute to the four Afzaal family members killed while out for a walk in 2021 in what police describe as an alleged hate-motivated attack. (Travis Dolynny/CBC)

Honouring the lives of those lost

It's important to pause and take a moment to gather and commemorate the family, said Ahmer Khan, London's Muslim community liaison adviser, who will also speak at the vigil.

"We'll be hearing a lot about how we can honour the families and show up as a resilient community," Khan said.

"Islamophobia shows up in many different ways for many different people, and our focus is on education, debunking myths, and shedding light to questions around Islam."

On Monday, Salman Afzaal's brother, Umar, and his family released a statement issued through their lawyers that reflects on the family's legacy and describes how each person who was killed is being remembered.

Umar is helping to care for the youngest family member, who survived the incident. CBC News has agreed to not name the boy so he can have as normal a life as possible.

Islam said he hopes the incident and the group's efforts serve as a source of sparking political changes to ensure this doesn't happen to other families.

The trial for the man accused of killing the Afzaals is scheduled to start this September in Windsor, Ont.