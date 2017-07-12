Afternoon Drive's Chris dela Torre to start new CBC host gig in Calgary

Chris dela Torre, the host of Afternoon Drive, is getting ready to start a new chapter in his broadcasting career when he takes over on-air duties in his hometown of Calgary.

Dela Torre has been the voice heard weekdays afternoon across southwestern Ontario since 2017. Later this spring he will slide into the host chair on The Homestretch.

"I can't believe it's been five years since my family and I moved to London sight unseen. What an adventure it's been! It's been a privilege to tell such a wide variety of stories in a region that's truly one of Canada's hidden gems, and to meet and work alongside some of the best journalists in the business at CBC London and CBC Windsor," dela Torre said.

The award-winning journalist has made his mark with audiences across this region. His love of music brought personal interviews with dozens of emerging artists through the SW Sounds series. He and the CBC London team also won an award for best live special event when they brought the excitement of the JUNOs to listeners in 2019.

The Sounds of the Season crew! (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

While he may be remembered by live audiences attending Sounds of the Season holiday shows for his ugly Christmas sweater, dela Torre also made deep connections with under represented communities in the region.

He moderated a discussion in 2020 responding to conversations around allyship sparked by the Black Lives Matters movement where he included his own experience as a racialized journalist. The story picked up the win in the excellence in innovation category at the national broadcast awards.

"I'll never forget the way I have been so warmly welcomed by the many listeners and new friends I've been able to meet over the years. I'm forever grateful for what they've taught me."

Dela Torre's last day on Afternoon Drive will be Friday, April 29.