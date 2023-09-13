Accused killer of London, Ont., Muslim family says in video shown at trial he '100%' knew why he was arrested

Warning: This story contains distressing details.

Less than an hour after a Muslim family was struck by a vehicle on a London, Ont., street on June 6, 2021, Nathaniel Veltman is brought to police headquarters and asked by a booking sergeant if he understands why he's been arrested, to which he responds, "100 per cent."

This is one of the scenes from video footage taken at London police headquarters, and shown at the 22-year-old's murder-terror trial Wednesday in Ontario Superior Court in Windsor.

Yumnah Afzaal, 15, her parents, Madiha Salman, 44, and Salman Afzaal, 46, and family matriarch Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed in the attack, which occurred while they were out for an evening walk. A young boy, nine years old at the time, survived.

Veltman, charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder along with terror-related offences, has pleaded not guilty.

In the police video footage viewed by the jury and others in court, Veltman is shown responding to questions by officers. Standing on a red X drawn on the floor, his pants pockets are turned inside out and he's wearing a white T-shirt with a large black cross that appears to be drawn or painted on the front and back.

After he's asked by the booking sergeant if he had any enemies in jail, he responds: "After what I did, I'm obviously going to have enemies."

During his booking interview, the accused also answers questions about his allergies and whether he had consumed alcohol or had done drugs in the previous 24 hours. He answers "no" to both questions, and also says he had taken "shrooms" on the Saturday morning. He says he was previously arrested for public intoxication and had contemplated suicide in the past, but did not wish to harm himself.

Witness on balcony when she heard engine revving

Earlier Wednesday, the court heard from Lindsay Marshall, 36, who testified she was reading on her fifth-floor balcony near Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021, when the loud sound of an engine revving forced her to look up.

"I saw a black pickup truck travelling south on Hyde Park Road and I saw it speed up, go through the intersection, drive up on the sidewalk, and I thought it hit a sign or something on that sidewalk," she said.

"I saw something go flying 30 or 40 feet [about 9 to 12 metres], and the truck kept going on Hyde Park Road."

In this court sketch based on video shown in the Windsor court, Veltman is shown being booked into custody at London police headquarters on June 6, 2021. (Pam Davies/CBC)

During questioning from Crown prosecutor Jennifer Moser, Marshall testified: "After the black pickup truck kept going south, other cars going north started stopping and I just kind of sat there. I didn't know what I just saw. I saw people getting out of their cars and then I heard a lot of sirens a few minutes later."

Marshall said it wasn't until she saw a police officer dart over and begin CPR that she realized it was a person she saw get hit.

"When I saw the officer assisting a person, I thought only one person was hit, and then I could see on the southwest corner other people gathered around what I thought was a person, and then people tending to that companion."

Marshall stood shocked for about an hour, trying to process what she saw, before going downstairs to give a statement to police, she added. "I think I just saw a hit and run," she texted family members.

Agreed facts that won't be argued

Ealier in the trial, which started with jury selection last week and officially began proceedings Monday, the Crown and defence attorneys have agreed on a number of facts that won't be argued. They include that the accused drove the black Dodge Ram pickup truck into the Afzaal family, striking all five members. Data from the truck shows he steered toward the family five seconds before impact and his accelerator pedal was 100 per cent compressed.

After the crash, he drove erratically toward Cherryhill Mall, where he pulled into the parking lot and approached a cab driver waiting for calls, court has heard.

At the murder trial of a man accused of running over four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., with his truck, the courtroom heard testimony from a cab driver who he approached following the attack, the subsequent 911 call and video of the man's arrest.

On Tuesday, the jury saw video of the pickup turning into the mall parking lot and the accused approaching the cabbie, who testified he called 911 after the pickup truck's driver told him to "call the cops."

The jury also heard the 911 call made by the cabbie. During the phone call, the accused can be heard saying "It was me. It was me that did it. It was me that crashed into those people," before he told the dispatcher, "I did it on purpose."

Officers came and arrested him.

The trial was moved to Windsor, with the reasons for the change of venue under a publication ban.

Proceedings continue Thursday.