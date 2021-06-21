The London, Ont., man charged with first-degree and attempted murder, and terrorism in the hit-and-run on a Muslim family out for an evening walk earlier this month will make another court appearance this morning.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faces four first-degree murder charges, one attempted murder charge, and associated terrorism charges.

On June 6, the five family members were struck by a black truck. Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Salman's mother, Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed. The youngest member of the family survived. The nine-year-old has since been released from hospital and is being cared for by extended family.

Veltman was arrested a short drive from the scene of the crash.

Police say the attack on the family was motivated by anti-Muslim hate.

The accused has made two other court appearances, all by video link from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre. At his last appearance, federal prosecutors appeared before the court and upgraded his charges to include terrorism.

Under the Criminal Code, terror charges can be laid when prosecutors believe a crime is committed for a political, religious or ideological purpose, for the purpose of intimating the public or a segment of the public.

When he last appeared, Veltman didn't have a lawyer and he hadn't entered a plea. He has indicated he will need to apply for legal aid.