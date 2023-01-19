Aamjiwnaang First Nation hockey player among 8 Indigenous stars celebrated in new cards

He's a grown man with a long hockey career behind him, but getting his own licensed NHL trading card left Jason Simon fighting back tears.

"You know, really, it's just a card, right? But for that little boy inside me, it meant so much," an emotional Simon told Afternoon Drive's Allison Devereaux on Wednesday.

Simon, 53, is from Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia, Ont. He played for the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona Coyotes) and New York Islanders in the '90s.

Before being drafted by the NHL in 1989, he came up through the ranks playing hockey in Chatham, London and Windsor. He's now featured on a new set of cards released by Upper Deck called the "First Peoples Rookie Cards," lauding Canadian Indigenous hockey players who never before had a licensed NHL trading card.

The 2.5 by 3.5-inch card is a testament, Simon said, to his decades-long career across 13 leagues before retiring in 2008.

It also speaks to his determination to become a professional athlete, even as naysayers told him from a young age he would never achieve his dream because he is Indigenous.

"NHL players, when I was younger, they told me, 'Jason, if I can make it, you can make it, too.' They didn't mention anything about being Indian or Native or living on a reserve. They just said if I can do it, you can do it, too. I took that to heart," he said.

"When other people told me, 'Oh, don't you understand, you're an Indian and you're on the reserve and you don't have a lot of money, but you think you're going to make the NHL,' that kind of went right over my head. I wasn't even listening."

Indigenous card collector Naim Cardinal wrote the card backs for the First Peoples Rookie Cards set. (Submitted by Naim Cardinal)

Upper Deck requested that Simon choose the photo on the card. The photo he selected was taken the day he was drafted to the New Jersey Devils from the Windsor Spitfires in the 11th round.

It was one of the "wildest moments" of his life, he said.

The First Peoples Rookie Card set was designed by Jacob Alexis, an Indigenous artist from the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. The card backs were written by Indigenous card collector Naim Cardinal, who is Cree originally from Fort Vermilion, Alta., and a member of Tallcree First Nation.

Jason Simon speaks to students at the 2018 GECDSB First Nations, Metis and Inuit Youth Symposium at the University of Windsor. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

An avid hockey card collector for roughly 24 years, Cardinal told CBC News that since 2014 he's been focused on putting together a rookie card collection of every player of Indigenous (First Nations, Metis and Inuit) descent. So far he has 95.

Upper Deck approached Cardinal in 2020 to consult on the process of creating the card set.

"This project was over two years in the making and I am so honoured that I could be a part of bringing attention to the careers of all of the hockey players in the set," said Cardinal. "Not many people get to say they are the part of a first-of-its-kind hockey card set and I feel very humbled that I was asked to be involved."

Along with Simon, the pack features Dan Frawley from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Johnny Harms from the Chicago Blackhawks, Danny Hodgson from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Victor Mercredi from the Atlanta Flames, Rocky Trottier from the New Jersey Devils, William LeCaine from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ted Nolan from the Detroit Red Wings.

Simon has yet to actually hold his card — he's expecting it to arrive in the mail any day now. His first order of business will be handing out packs at an upcoming NHL youth hockey tournament in Mississauga, he said, hoping it will inspire other Indigenous hockey players to persevere.