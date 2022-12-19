A major winter storm could impact holiday travel plans across southwestern Ontario

A significant winter storm could impact holiday travel plans for southwestern Ontario ahead of the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is monitoring a weather system that could bring strong winds, flash freezing and blizzard conditions to the region starting Thursday.

"I'm nervous about this storm because I know that everybody wants to travel, especially this time of year," said Gerald Cheng, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada. "I also know that people want a white Christmas. I just don't know if they are going to be really happy about it."

The current forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow on Thursday as temperatures are expected to climb to 5 C. Snow is expected on Friday as temperatures drop to -8 C and flurries continue into Saturday.

"It's really messy because there's going to be a bit of showers, and then the rain will switch over to snow very quickly. And so there is that possibility of flash freezing. If there's wet pavement, it's going to freeze on Friday, and so extra caution is necessary, especially on Friday," said Cheng.

Road conditions could be impacted by the weather, leading to slippery conditions. Visibility could also be affected by blowing snow.

Cheng recommends getting ahead on any last-minute errands ahead of the weekend to avoid having to travel.

"I can't stress enough that being prepared is the key this week, and if you can run those errands early in the week, that will be much better," he said.

Lake effect snow is expected to continue through the region into next week.