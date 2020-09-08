Infant killed in farm accident north of London

A farm accident in West Perth, north of Mitchell, has claimed the life of an infant.

Perth County OPP said they were notified that an infant was struck by a piece of farm equipment at a rural residence on Line 32 shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Perth County Major Crime Unit and the Traffic Collision Investigation unit are continuing to investigate.

Police did not release the name, age or gender of the infant.