'A bit of hipster thing': The pipe organ is making a comeback at Ontario university

An Ontario university is hoping to convince students studying music that an instrument once considered a technological marvel is worth learning to play.

Western University is revamping its pipe organ program, which was once the largest and most recognized in North America.

"Once people realize how remarkable and huge the organ is, they're more interested in playing it," said Gregg Redner, Assistant Professor of Music at Western University.

"It's a bit of a hipster thing, the organ in its day was the technological marvel that the computer is today, and there's a fascination with old things."

With fewer people attending church and a decline in professional musicians, the pipe organ program at Western's music school shrunk. Redner believes people only associate the instrument with the church and don't see how it applies to other areas, so they ignore it.

"It's called the king of instruments for good reason. It's the most glorious sound, you get to play with your hands and feet at the same time. It's like an orchestra in a box," he said in an interview on London Morning Friday.

The keyboards and stops of the 5000-pipe organ at Coventry Cathedral. (Coventry Cathedral/Facebook)

He says London is the place to learn the instrument.

The organ has been a part of the city's history for many years. London served as a major tour stop for international organists over the past 100 years. A major pipe organ company, Gabriel Kney Pipe Organ Builders, Ltd used to be based in London.

One organ at the Metropolitan United Church, where lessons will take place, has 60,000 pipes and enough electrical wiring to go all the way from London to Toronto, and back.

Redner says some skills that musicians can develop with the organ include reading different scales, transcribing pieces, and improvising sounds to fill quiet spaces.

He adds that playing the organ part-time can help lots of young musicians make a living. This can be done through teaching, church services, or playing in professional orchestras.

Enrolment in the program is climbing slowly with continuing education students and fresh high school graduates signed up.