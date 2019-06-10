A 39-year-old man is charged after a drowning death in Georgian Bay

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 26-year-old whose body was found after a 16-foot vessel sunk in Colpoys Bay — an arm of Georgian Bay — late Friday night.

Provincial Police say the body of Tyson Denning of Orangeville was recovered about 17 hours after the boat went down at around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Three other men were rescued within minutes of police arriving at the scene and two of them were taken to hospital. Police say they were alerted by residents who reported hearing calls for help coming from on the water.

When police discovered that a fourth person was unaccounted for, a search was launched by the Canadian Coast Guard, an OPP vessel and a Cape Broker Police boat. Police say the body was located early Saturday morning in approximately 20 feet of water. The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit recovered the body shortly after 3 p.m.

Grey Bruce OPP arrested and charged a 39-year-old man with impaired operation of a vessel causing death.

The unidentified accused was released following a bail hearing. His next court date is June 19 in Owen Sound.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A secure web tip can be sent via www.cstip.ca.