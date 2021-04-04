91-year-old Goderich man dead after two-vehicle collision
Police said it happened on Good Friday just north of Bayfield.
A senior from Goderich is dead after a two-vehicle collision north of Bayfield.
Provincial police said it happened at the intersection of Orchard Line and Cutline Road at around 2 p.m. on Friday.
A preliminary investigation from police revealed the senior, identified as 91-year-old Rodwyn Skyes from Goderich, was travelling northbound in a sedan on Orchard Line and had come to a stop at the intersection.
Police said the sedan then entered the intersection and was struck by a minivan travelling eastbound on Cutline Road.
A map of the area shows the intersection to be a two-way stop, with vehicles on Cutline Road having the right of way. Police have not yet determined the cause of the crash.
The 91-year-old, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital and was then airlifted to a regional hospital. He died in hospital as a result of his injuries, police said.
The driver of the minivan sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver has since been released.
Huron County OPP are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.