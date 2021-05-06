81-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle in Tillsonburg, Ont.

Provincial police are investigating after an 81-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle in Tillsonburg, Ont.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Oxford County OPP said they were called along with Tillsonburg Fire Services and Oxford County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Woodside Drive shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

An 81-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased will not be released at this time, OPP said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppersat 1-800-222-8477.