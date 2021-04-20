74 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London Tuesday as counts trend downward

Recent developments:

What's the COVID-19 situation in the London area?

The Middlesex London Health Unit is reporting 74 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and no deaths, marking the third day of lower case counts in the region. Still, the seven-day rolling average is 113.

While the majority of new infections are in London, there was one case in Strathroy-Caradoc and one case in Middlesex Centre.

There were 119 recoveries posted Tuesday, with 1,064 active cases in Middlesex-London now.

There were 99 additional screened variants of concern reported, with a total of 1,169 since the tracking began in early March.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 86 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 36 in critical care. The hospital network says they are currently at 110 per cent occupancy at University Hospital and 90 per cent at Victoria Hospital as they work to open additional beds.

There are currently nine staff members who have tested positive for the virus within LHSC.

Vaccinations expand to include people 40 and up

Starting Tuesday, more than 30 London, Ont., pharmacies will be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 40 and up. The pharmacies had previously been limited to ages 55 and older.

The province announced the change on Sunday based on the current supply of the vaccine. Pharmacists had warned they had doses sitting idle because of the age restrictions.

COVID-19 across the region and beyond

Southwestern Public Health reported 12 new cases of coronavirus and one more death Tuesday. There are currently 182 ongoing cases in Elgin-Oxford, including 67 in St. Thomas, 37 in Woodstock and 25 in Tillsonburg.

Huron Perth Public Health posted three new cases of COVID-19, including two in North Huron and one in Goderich. There are 44 known active cases in the region, with 20 in Perth County, 17 in Huron County and seven in Stratford.

Meanwhile, there were 3,469 new COVID-19 cases across Ontario, along with 22 more deaths.

While the tally is the fewest since April 8, admissions to hospitals and intensive care continue to climb. Another 158 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital, bringing the total to 2,360. Of that total, there are 773 patients in ICU, including 537 who are on a ventilator.