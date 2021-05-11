55 new COVID-19 cases in London area Tuesday

Recent developments:

Ontario reported 2,073 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths on Tuesday.

The province announced vaccine bookings will open to anyone 40 and older on Thursday.

Additional essential workers and those with at-risk health conditions can now book their shot in London and surrounding regions.

There are 76 patients being treated for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including 24 in critical care.

What's the situation for the London area?

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 55 additional cases of COVID-19 in the region and no deaths.

The latest daily count marks an increase from Monday's count of 27, the lowest reported since March 23.

There have been 809 active cases of COVID-19 in the region. The health unit has reported a total number of recoveries of 10,245 as of Tuesday, with the total number of cases standing at 11,264 and 210 COVID-19 related deaths.

The region has also seen 2,177 cases with a variant of concern, of which the B.1.1.7 variant that was first identified in the U.K., is the most dominant variant.

London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 76 patients with COVID-19 at local hospitals, including 24 in critical care. Thirty-three patients have been transferred from other health regions, including nine in acute care and 24 in ICUs.

There are five staff members who have tested positive for the virus and are isolating.

On Tuesday morning, vaccinations expanded in the region as essential workers and those with at-risk health conditions were added to the list of individuals eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccinations.

COVID-19 across the region and beyond

Southwestern Public Health is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are 133 ongoing cases in Elgin-Oxford, including 31 in Woodstock, 31 in St. Thomas, and 28 in Tillsonburg.

Huron Perth Public Health posted two new cases and no deaths. There are 68 active cases in the region.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported another 2,073 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the fewest on a single day since March 24, and 15 more deaths linked to the illness.

Public health units collectively administered 112,103 doses of COVID vaccines yesterday. As of last evening, roughly half of Ontarians aged 18 and older had gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.

As of Tuesday, the total number of people in hospital with COVID-related illnesses jumped by 150, up to 1,782, but at least part of that increase is due to more hospitals submitting data for the daily tally.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of people being treated in intensive care fell for an eleventh straight day to 802. Of those patients, 568, or nearly 71 per cent, required a ventilator to breathe.