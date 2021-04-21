'50 men in 50 days' recruitment paying off, but more big brothers are needed

Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area is on the lookout for 50 men in 50 days.

The search is part of the organization's campaign to find mentors for boys and young men who have been waiting months and sometimes years to be paired with a positive role model.

There are currently 96 kids on the local wait list, and there is concern that some of them will age out before they can take part in the program, which serves children ages seven to 18.

"I'm trying to get that wait list down, especially during this difficult time in the pandemic," said executive director Janet Tufts. "Stress levels are reaching a point where they're actually called toxic stress in the homes. Research shows that having a caring, consistent adult in a child's life can be life-changing."

Many young men and boys are in need of a role model

Of the 96 kids on the wait list for a mentor, 80 per cent are boys -- a number that reflects the high level of need for male mentorship across the country.

Tufts said that statistically, men aren't asked as often as women to volunteer in the community. However, the benefits of volunteering as a big brother can go both ways.

"It's really, really rewarding," said Ben Dancer, who has mentored a 12-year-old since September who is new to Canada. "He's developing a sense of belonging and kind of community here, not only within our relationship, but within Canada."

The ideal big brother volunteer should be able to undergo a comprehensive screening, and commit two to four hours every week, said Tufts. He should understand the importance of consistency, as most times that's what young men are missing in their lives.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of London and Area is looking for 50 men in 50 days, as part of a recruitment campaign for volunteers. The initiative runs until May 21. (Provided by Big Brothers and Big Sisters of London and Area )

So far, the 50 men in 50 days recruitment plan has had a positive response, and the organization has seen an influx of interest.

Tufts said that there's no slowing down now, as the campaign continues until May 21.

Men with lived experience can make for the best mentors

There may be a chance some men may not see themselves as strong role models. However, Tufts said that men with lived experience tend to play an important part in a young mentee's life.

"Some men who have had a tough go themselves may not see themselves as a role model for a young boy, when in fact, they can often make the best mentors because they can relate to what that child may be going through," Tufts said.

"They can be the best big brothers that we've got."

To learn more about the campaign, go to london.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.