5 new cases of COVID-19 in the London area Thursday as province moves to early Step 2 reopening

Recent developments:

Ontario is reporting 296 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Thursday.

The province is moving into Step 2 of reopening on June 30.

There are 10 patients with COVID-19 in London hospitals, with fewer than five in critical care.

What's the latest situation for the London area?

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting five additional cases of COVID-19 for the region on Thursday and no deaths.

There were nine recoveries reported, with 55 ongoing cases in Middlesex-London, according to the health unit.

The seven-day rolling average for daily cases is down to five.

There are 10 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses at local hospital, according to London Health Sciences Centre. Of those, fever than five patients are in critical care.

There are six staff members who have currently tested positive for the virus and are isolating.

An outbreak continues in the 8TU - Transplant Unit at University Hospital where fewer than five patients and staff have contracted COVID-19.

Delta variant cases increase in London

The MLHU held a special briefing Wednesday to discuss the findings of four additional delta variants of concern.

"The delta variant, first identified in India, is more transmissible and appears to reach more people in hospital among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals," said Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health for the MLHU.

"This variant outcompetes all other variants to date. As it stands, the alpha variant or the B.1.1.7, first identified in the UK, has been the dominant strain in our region for a number of months now. But over the next little while it is fully anticipated that the delta variant will become the dominant strain within our region across the province," he continued.

There have now been six cases confirmed to be the delta variant in the health region.

Dr. Summers is urging everyone to be vigilant with health protocols and to get vaccinated if they haven't done so.

The health unit says they will be receiving another 38,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days. Those are on top of the 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that arrived Wednesday. More than 400,000 vaccinations have been administered in Middlesex-London, with nearly 75 per cent of adults having received one dose and 15 per cent having a second.

Moving to Stage 2 of reopening

Hair salons will be allowed to reopen when the province moves to Step 2 of its "Roadmap to Reopen" plan on June 30. (Sara Jabakhanji/CBC)

Ontario will proceed to Step 2 of its "Roadmap to Reopen" plan on June 30, two days ahead of the original target date. That means public health restrictions will loosen ahead of Canada Day.

The following will be allowed under Step 2:

Indoor masked gatherings are allowed with up to five people.

Outdoor gathering limits will increase to 25 people.

Six people will be allowed to dine together on a patio.

Personal care services, such as hair salons, will be able to open.

Essential retail occupancy will increase to 50 per cent capacity.

Non-essential retail will move to 25 per cent.

Overnight camps will be permitted to reopen.

The province will likely stay in Step 2 for 21 days before moving to Step 3.

COVID-19 across the region and beyond

Southwestern Public Health continues to see low case counts in Elgin-Oxford with two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no deaths. There are 29 ongoing cases in the region.

Huron Perth Public Health posted one case in West Perth and no deaths. There are 11 ongoing cases in health region, including five in Huron County, four in Perth County and two in Stratford.

Meanwhile, Ontario saw 296 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Thursday.

Hospitalizations continue to decline across the province with 305 patients with COVID-related illnesses in ICUs, down from more than 450 two weeks ago.