5 sent to hospital after 'devastating' head-on crash on Highway 59: OPP

Five people were injured after a head-on crash between a car and a pickup truck on Highway 59 in Norwich Township, provincial police say.

Oxford County OPP say a grey car was travelling southbound on Highway 59 Saturday evening, when it crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a pick-up truck carrying a boat.

A mother and two daughters from Norwich Township who were in the car were rushed to hospital. One of the daughters was airlifted to a London-area hospital to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. All three are now in stable condition, police say.

Two Kitchener men who were in the truck also suffered minor injuries.

Devastating head-on crash on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy59?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy59</a> at a Norwich Township address sends 5 people to hospital. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy59?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy59</a> is closed between Gunns Hill Rd and Old School Line. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> continuing to investigate. Charges pending. <a href="https://twitter.com/OxfordCounty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OxfordCounty</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OxfordOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OxfordOPP</a> ^es <a href="https://t.co/ZXocsgXvLe">https://t.co/ZXocsgXvLe</a> —@OPP_WR

Const. Ed Sanchuk described the accident as "devastating" in a video posted on Twitter.

"The vehicles were pretty banged up and we're surprised that we're not dealing with a triple fatality here," he said.

Highway 59 was closed between Gunn's Hill Road and Old School Line for several hours during the investigation, but has since been reopened.

Police say charges are pending.