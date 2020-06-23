Middlesex County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck that happened over the weekend, between London and Thamesford.

Police said the driver of a motorcycle was rushed to hospital after crashing into the back of a truck that was turning into a driveway around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

It happened on Highway 2, also known as Dundas Street, between Purple Hill Road and Richmond Street.

Mark Doiron, a 46-year-old from Woodstock, was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead, said police.

People inside the truck were not hurt.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.