46-year-old from Woodstock identified as victim of fatal Highway 2 crash
Middlesex County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck that happened over the weekend, between London and Thamesford.
A motorcycle crashed into the back of a pickup truck Saturday evening, say police
Police said the driver of a motorcycle was rushed to hospital after crashing into the back of a truck that was turning into a driveway around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
It happened on Highway 2, also known as Dundas Street, between Purple Hill Road and Richmond Street.
Mark Doiron, a 46-year-old from Woodstock, was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead, said police.
People inside the truck were not hurt.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.