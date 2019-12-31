401 westbound lanes re-open following collision west of London

A collision involving two transport trucks led to a three-hour closure of Highway 401 westbound near Rodney, west of London, Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday with diesel spilling over the road. The highway was reopened just before noon.

"A commercial motor vehicle was struck by another commercial motor vehicle after jackknifing along the westbound lanes of the highway," said Sgt. Laura Lee Brown, community services co-ordinator for OPP West Region headquarters in a statement.

"No injuries have been reported; however, a diesel spill has occurred."

Police had to close the westbound lanes at Furnival Road as emergency crews work to clear the roadway.

The collision occurred on the westbound 401, west of Furnival Road. (Google Maps)

Traffic was detoured north to Longwoods Road, then west to Victoria Road to get back to the 401.

A snow squall watch is in place for much of southern Ontario making highways treacherous. There have been numerous accidents across the region as a result.