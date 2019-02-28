Hwy. 401 westbound at London shutdown to remove a tractor trailer unit

Drivers heading westbound along Hwy. 401 in the London area can expect a detour starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The OPP are closing lanes for an estimated 2 hours remove a tractor trailer unit from the centre median near Mill Road.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EDR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EDR</a> to be set up around 11:00 a.m. on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lndont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lndont</a> at Col Talbot Road for westbound traffic only. Please follow EDR signs. Removing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tractortrailer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tractortrailer</a> from center median <a href="https://twitter.com/511Ontario?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@511Ontario</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ONtransport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONtransport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/lpsmediaoffice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lpsmediaoffice</a> ^ac <a href="https://t.co/Ym3iT9OpfT">pic.twitter.com/Ym3iT9OpfT</a> —@OPP_WR

Drivers will be rerouted south on Col. Talbot Road and then west on Highway 3, where they can rejoin the 401 via Union Road.

Police said in a news release distributed 30 minutes before the shutdown that heavy tows were required to remove the transport truck.