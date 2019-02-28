Skip to Main Content
Hwy. 401 westbound at London shutdown to remove a tractor trailer unit
Drivers heading westbound on the 401 in the London area can expect a detour Thursday starting at 11 a.m.

The closure starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last two hours

CBC News ·
OPP planned to shut the 401 west-bound at 11 a.m. Thursday near Mill Road outside of London (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Drivers heading westbound along Hwy. 401 in the London area can expect a detour starting at 11 a.m. Thursday. 

The OPP are closing lanes for an estimated 2 hours remove a tractor trailer unit from the centre median near Mill Road.

Drivers will be rerouted south on Col. Talbot Road and then west on Highway 3, where they can rejoin the 401 via Union Road.

Police said in a news release distributed 30 minutes before the shutdown that heavy tows were required to remove the transport truck.

