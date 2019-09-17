23-year old London man identified as victim in 401 crash involving transport truck

A 23-year old London man has been identified as the victim in a Monday night collision on Hwy. 401 in the city's south end.

It happened at 9 p.m.

Middlesex County OPP said in a news release that the vehicle being driven by Ronald Elijah-Brown "...entered Highway 401 at Wonderland Road and was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes."

His passenger vehicle collided head-on with a westbound transport truck. The truck driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

London's fire department responded to the crash after the truck caught fire.

UPDATE: COLLISION: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB at Hwy 402 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LdnOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LdnOnt</a> - All WB traffic blocked at Hwy 402, 1 fatality - expect extended closure. ^kw —@OPP_COMM_WR

"When we arrived, we could see large amounts of fire and a large debris field caused by this incident. We made quick work of that and contained the fire to the tractor portion of the vehicle so the fire didn't affect the load of foam pads in the trailer, which would have made the situation much worse," said London Fire Platoon Chief Colin Shewell.

Police closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401, from the Highway 402 junction to Wonderland Road, for several hours while they investigated. The lanes were reopened shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.