Trucker charged after crash closes 401 EB outside of London

East bound lanes on the 401 were closed Friday morning after a tractor trailer rear-ended another transport truck in a construction zone outside of London.

No one was hurt, but traffic was diverted off the highway between Colonel Talbot and Iona roads. Police expect it to reopen around lunchtime once tow trucks have removed the vehicles.

"What we know is one transport collided with the end of the other, so it's an end of queue crash," said Const. Adam Crewdson.

He adds the driver has been charged with careless driving.

The location of the collision is in a longstanding construction zone at Union Road, west of London, where traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions.

"It's really well marked as an 80 zone and it's been there since the beginning of summer," Crewdson said. "People need to remember to be patient because it's a 10 kilometre stretch, then the highway opens up again."