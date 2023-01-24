The head of 3M announced Tuesday that poor returns this past year means the U.S.-based company will cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs, but hasn't yet provided details on whether Canadian workers will be impacted.

3M's Canadian headquarters are in London, Ont., as is the country's largest manufacturing plant, where products such as Duct Tape and sandpaper are made. 3M Canada also has plants in Perth, Ont., Manitoba and Quebec.

"Today we announced we will reduce approximately 2,500 global manufacturing roles, a necessary decision to further align with adjusted production volumes," said chief executive officer Mike Roman at a meeting of shareholders.

"In addition to the actions we are taking to respond to the macroeconomic environment, we are taking a deeper look at everything we do."

The company said it grew 0.4 per cent in 2022, as opposed to the forecasted three per cent. Roman noted an overall supply chain issues, specifically with China, and said consumers did not buy as much during the pandemic.

No word yet on impact on 1,800 workers in Canada

Minnesota-based 3M employs 95,000 people worldwide.

"We do not have any specifics to share about how the recent announcement might impact our manufacturing locations in Canada," said communications manager Melissa Jurenas in a statement Tuesday.

The company told CBC News that approximately 1,800 employees in Canada work in manufacturing, research and development, sales, marketing and other business roles.

There are 150 employees at the London manufacturing facility — one of eight manufacturing facilities in Canada — where products such as adhesives and abrasives are produced.

Roman said the availability of material and inflation continue to be issues for production, but they are improving. Without giving specifics, Roman said alongside the layoffs, hiring will be controlled and discretionary spending curtailed.