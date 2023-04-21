30K baby chicks stolen from Huron County farm

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for 30,000 baby chicks stolen from a farm in Huron County.

Huron OPP got a report on Thursday that the 15-day-old baby chicks were stolen sometime overnight between 3:30 p.m. and 2:20 a.m.

The chicks are valued at $1.40 each, or a total of $42,000.

Ontario Provincial Police officers hope the public can help them identify the culprit or culprits involved in the incident. Witnesses to the theft are encouraged to contact police.

Huron County OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a web tip at P3tips where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.