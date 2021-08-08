Skip to Main Content
London

3 people displaced after fire at multi-family residence on King Street

Investigators are on the scene of a fire, at a multi-family residence structure, that displaced three people.

Incident happened at 1280 King Street in London's east end

The cause of the fire is under investigation. (London Fire Department )

At around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the London Fire Department tweeted that emergency crews had put out the fire at 1280 King Street, in London's east end. 

One individual was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital, the fire department said.

All occupants had self-evacuated from the building. The Red Cross is providing assistance. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

