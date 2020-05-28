3 new COVID-19 cases in London Thursday as testing increases

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) reported three new cases of COVID-19 across the region Thursday, as more people are being tested for the virus.

For the first time in almost two weeks, Ontario surpassed its testing benchmark of 16,000, processing 17,615 tests province-wide.

At London's largest testing facility, PaLM lab technologists are aiming to increase their capacity from 1,200 daily tests to 3,000 by June 8.

The daily case count has been relatively low this week in the Middlesex-London area. The worst days were earlier in the week when four new positive tests were reported. One person, a woman in her 80s, died Wednesday.

Despite provincial data showing the spike in positive cases isolated to the greater Toronto area and some other centres, MLHU officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie says it's not time to change the rules for London.

According to the data, just eight public health units account for 90 per cent of all confirmed cases reported since May 10. London is not on that list.

New hospital reporting policy

A healthcare worker takes a break on a public bench outside University Hospital in London, Ont. (Colin Butler/CBC)

The London Health Science Centre (LHSC) had been reporting the number of patients being treated in critical care at either University Hospital or St. Joseph's Hospital.

Yesterday, it changed its policy saying a decrease in patient numbers meant it would only give one general patient count that included both sites. The rationale was to protect patient privacy.

Thursday, 13 people were being treated in hospital. To date, LHSC said 42 staff had tested positive.

Across the region

Southwestern Public Health, which covers St. Thomas and Elgin and Oxford counties, reported no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Of the 73 cases confirmed in the region, 60 have been resolved and four people have died.

Ontario reported 383 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, ending two straight days of new daily cases below 300.

Further, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in patients being treated in Ontario hospitals are at their lowest in a month:

Hospitalizations: 833, down 14 from yesterday.

Patients in ICUs: 137, down 13 from yesterday.

Patients on ventilators: 94, down 23 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, dentists, optometrists and massage therapists are part of a list of healthcare providers that the Ontario government says can gradually reopen after a months-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiropractors, physiotherapists, psychologists, dietitians, denturists, and midwives are also included on the list released Wednesday as part of a new order from the province's chief medical officer of health.