3 new cases of COVID-19 in Middlesex-London Wednesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The cases included one person in their 20's and two people in their 50's, all from London, according to data from the health unit.

There were 735 people tested at London's assessment centres, the highest number of single-day tests since Aug. 17.

There are now 12 known active cases in Middlesex-London. Since the pandemic began, 742 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 across the region and beyond

The Southwestern Public Health Unit, which includes St. Thomas, Woodstock, and Elgin and Oxford counties, reported no new cases of COVID-19. The local case count stands at 254, with two known active cases.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 149 additional cases on Wednesday, as testing numbers fell below 18,000 for the first time since early August.

There have now been 43,685 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, with around 90 per cent considered resolved.