London

3 charged in connection to Grand Bend homicide

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in Grand Bend.

27-year-old man from Exeter died after assault in parking lot

Lambton County OPP and Anishinabek police responded to an assault in a parking lot on Huron Street on Friday night. (File photo)

At approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, Lambton County OPP and Anishinabek police responded to an assault in a parking lot on Huron Street. Paramedics transported an individual to hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The victim was a 27-year-old man from Exeter. 

Officers relayed information about a suspect vehicle to neighbouring counties, and Perth County OPP later arrested three individuals in connection with the incident. 

An 18-year-old man and 22-year-old man have been charged with second-degree murder. Both are from Stratford. 

A 21-year-old woman of West Perth has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. 

The accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing. 

The investigation is ongoing.

