3 charged in connection to Grand Bend homicide

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in Grand Bend.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, Lambton County OPP and Anishinabek police responded to an assault in a parking lot on Huron Street. Paramedics transported an individual to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was a 27-year-old man from Exeter.

Officers relayed information about a suspect vehicle to neighbouring counties, and Perth County OPP later arrested three individuals in connection with the incident.

An 18-year-old man and 22-year-old man have been charged with second-degree murder. Both are from Stratford.

A 21-year-old woman of West Perth has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.