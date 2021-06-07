3 adults, 1 teen dead after pedestrians struck by driver in London, Ont., crash

Three adults and one teenager have died, and another child is in hospital with serious injuries, following a collision Sunday night in the northwest end of London, Ont., police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road at about 8:40 p.m.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman, a man and a teenager died in hospital. One child remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a 20-year-old male driver was arrested at Oxford Street West and Cherryhill Boulevard, near Cherryhill Mall, and remains in custody.

There is no word yet on charges.

Hyde Park Road was closed between Sarnia and Gainsborough roads as police conducted their investigation.

That area of northwest London is growing.

The intersection near where the crash happened has a Peavey Mart (formerly TSC Stores) on one corner. There's a new set of lights at the intersection, and there is a new subdivision behind the Peavey Mart.