Today is your first crack at getting tickets to the 2019 JUNOS in London

Tickets for the 2019 JUNO Awards go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.. The show will be on Sun. Mar. 17 at Budweiser Gardens. CBC is the broadcast partner.

London's Loud Luxury was announced as one of the headliners playing at the 2019 Junos at Budweiser Gardens. From left to right, outgoing London Mayor Matt Brown, Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace of Loud Luxury, London Mayor-elect Ed Holder and Allan Reid, the President and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Tickets for the 2019 JUNO Awards are set to go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m..

The gala event, which celebrates the best in Canadian music, will be held at Budweiser Gardens in downtown London, Ont. on Sunday, Mar. 17.

Tickets for the fan-favourite JUNO Cup will also go on sale. The hockey game will be held at on Friday, Mar. 15 at the Western Fair Sports District Centre in London.

How to get tickets:

Online at www.budweisergardens.com

By phone at 1-866-455-2849

In-person at the box office at Budweiser Gardens, located at Gate 1

There will also be free festivities around London the week leading up to the awards show.

"Our team has been working around the clock to create an amazing JUNOweek experience for Londoners," said Chris Campbell, chair of the 2019 JUNO Host Committee. 

"JUNOweek will have something for everyone."

First performers already announced 

London-formed Loud Luxury will be one of the acts performing at the 2019 awards show. The multi-platinum-selling dance duo had a global hit with their song, Body.

Other performers — as well as the host of the awards show —​ will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2019 nominations will be revealed early in the new year.

Money from ticket sales goes to support music program

The JUNO Awards have partnered with the City of London so that $1 from every ticket sale is donated to MusiCounts.

The charity helps children across Canada have access to musical instruments. 

CBC Music is the exclusive broadcast and content partner for the 2019 JUNO Awards. 
Dance music duo Loud Luxury talk to Chris dela Torre about their London, Ont., roots the excitement of being named to the 2018 Junos lineup. 8:42

