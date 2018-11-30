Today is your first crack at getting tickets to the 2019 JUNOS in London

Tickets for the 2019 JUNO Awards are set to go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m..

The gala event, which celebrates the best in Canadian music, will be held at Budweiser Gardens in downtown London, Ont. on Sunday, Mar. 17.

Tickets for the fan-favourite JUNO Cup will also go on sale. The hockey game will be held at on Friday, Mar. 15 at the Western Fair Sports District Centre in London.

How to get tickets: Online at www.budweisergardens.com By phone at 1-866-455-2849 In-person at the box office at Budweiser Gardens, located at Gate 1

There will also be free festivities around London the week leading up to the awards show.

"Our team has been working around the clock to create an amazing JUNOweek experience for Londoners," said Chris Campbell, chair of the 2019 JUNO Host Committee.

"JUNOweek will have something for everyone."

First performers already announced

London-formed Loud Luxury will be one of the acts performing at the 2019 awards show. The multi-platinum-selling dance duo had a global hit with their song, Body.

Other performers — as well as the host of the awards show —​ will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2019 nominations will be revealed early in the new year.

Money from ticket sales goes to support music program

The JUNO Awards have partnered with the City of London so that $1 from every ticket sale is donated to MusiCounts.

The charity helps children across Canada have access to musical instruments.