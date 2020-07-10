2 women from GTA charged in connection to London homicide

London police have charged two more people in connection to the shooting death of Bill Horrace, the former Liberian rebel leader who was shot and killed in a home invasion in east London last month.

Investigators arrested two women in the greater Toronto area on Tuesday. Tianna Almeida, 22, and Tera Amoatemah, 22, both of North York, have been charged with being an accessory after the fact to the offence of assault with a weapon in relation to the Horrace case.

"The reason that offence is being stated has to do with their state of mind and knowledge of what had happened at the time that they assisted, and this is something they had done after the homicide had occurred," said Det. Superintendent Chris Newton.

Newton could not comment on the relationship between Almeida, Amaotemah and the other suspects in the case.

Almeida and Amaotemah have been released from custody and are expected to appear in a London court on Sept. 28.

The latest charges come after a Toronto police officer was charged in connection to the case. Const. Trevor Gregory, 46, who was arrested and charged with breach of trust Tuesday.

Four neighbours identified this photograph as Bill Horace, 44, of Toronto. The photograph was published in Front Page Africa, a daily newspaper based in Monrovia, linking Horace to war crimes in a bloody civil war that raged from 1989 to 1996. (Front Page Africa)

Gregory is the father of Keiron Gregory, 22, who was charged with second-degree murder in the case on June 25, but remains at large.

Police have not revealed what Trevor Gregory is accused of. He was released from custody Tuesday and has a London court date set for Sept. 29.

So far, the four suspects charged in the case are from North York, where London police are focusing their efforts.

"We've had a large contingent of officers in the greater Toronto area for the days and weeks since the homicide," said Newton. "We continue to spend a great deal of time there with cooperation from various police services in that area."

Bill Horrace was shot and killed following a home invasion at 232 Pochard Lane on the morning of June 21. Police say four men forced their way into a home, attacking and shooting him. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, he was found in front of a neighbour's house.

Horrace allegedly served as a rebel commander under Charles Taylor, a former Liberian warlord and convicted war criminal. He fled Liberia and landed in Canada in 2002 where he applied for refugee status but was denied.

All four suspects who were believed to take part in the home invasion and killing of Horace remain at large. With the exception of Keiron Gregory, the identity of the three other suspects has not been released.

"We are making a great deal of progress in determining who they are and it's a matter of time before we have the required evidence so that we can name them and charge them," said Newton.

Anyone with information is being asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.