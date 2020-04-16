Eight new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in London-area

The Middlesex London Health Unit is reporting two more COVID-19 related deaths in the region, bringing the total number of fatal cases to 14.

The number of total cases increased by eight in Thursday's update, for a total case count of 258 in the region, with 120 of those resolved.

London's long-term care homes continue to represent a significant portion of coronavirus cases with 43 in total (29 residents and 14 staff members), including two deaths.

Ontario reported 514 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a six per cent increase that brings the provincial total to nearly 9,000 since the outbreak began in late January.

Dr. Chris Mackie, London's medical officer of health, said early adoption of physical distancing appears to have spared London from the sharp spike in cases that had the potential to overwhelm hospitals.

"We are at a high level of case activity, but that curve seems to be flattening," he said. Mackie said long-term care homes are "really driving our new cases right now."

Mackie praised the province for shifting its focus and healthcare resources from hospitals to long-term care homes.

Last night, the province announced they would no longer allow patients in hospital to be transferred to care homes during the pandemic. Mackie pointed to stats that show hospitals are averaging about 60 per cent capacity right now, while local long-term care homes are running at almost 100 per cent capacity.

"That's a big welcome change," said Mackie. "It's great to see that hospitals will be able to help the long-term care facilities to relieve some of that burden."

Mackie was asked why London has so far not been hit with the case surge predicted by some models in the early stages of the outbreak. He said the widespread adoption of strict physical distancing measures weeks ago is paying off now.

"Early decisions to close schools, close businesses, all of those things made a huge difference and we're reaping the benefits now," he said.

He said the sharp scaling up of local hospital capacity back in March was the right move to make, even if it turns out that extra capacity won't be needed.

Cases in smaller municipalities

Mackie also presented, for the first time, case numbers broken down by the smaller municipalities in the region.

Strathroy-Caradoc: 14 cases.

Middlesex Centre: 5 cases.

North Middlesex/Thames Centre/Adelaide Metcalfe/ Lucan Biddulph / Soutwest Middlesex / Newbury (less than five cases combined).

What about summer festivals?

Mayor Ed Holder used Thursday's update to address questions about whether or not London's popular outdoor festivals, including RibFest, SunFest and Rock The Park, will go ahead this year.

Holder said city staff and festival organizers will meet on Monday to go over the options.

"At this stage, no decision has been made," he said. "We also recognize the need for our festival organizers to have some certainties. The first priority is safety. We're evaluating the options."

Holder said staff will also look at other events in limbo, including Grand Theatre performances and London Majors baseball games at Labatt Park.