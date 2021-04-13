2 Londoners in their 60s dead and 76 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Recent developments

What's the latest in London?

Case counts continue to rise in Middlesex London with the region logging the deaths of a man and woman in their 60s Tuesday. The public health unit said neither individual is associated with a care home.

The Middlesex London Health unit also reported 76 new infections meaning the number of known active cases in the region has risen to 1,130.

Ten of the new infections were screened as a variant of concern, in these cases originating in the U.K. The new variant cases involve primarily young people, primarily in their late teens or early 20s.

What's the situation in hospital?

The province is recording a record number of people in hospital. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,822 inpatients with COVID-19 in Ontario Tuesday.

Of those, 626 are being treated in intensive care units for COVID-related illnesses and 422 require a ventilator.

The London Health Sciences Centre has 52 patients admitted with COVID-19 with 18 in intensive care. 10 staff have also tested positive for the virus.

How is the vaccination rollout going?

At the start of the week, the Middlesex London Health Unit said 107,926 vaccines had been administered. Tuesday, eligibility expanded to people in their 60s.

Some Londoners reported difficulty booking when the system came online with more than 30 minute wait times, and a phone system that would register calls. The health unit had asked people to be patient and by noon, said the situation had levelled out.

People who got their vaccinations Monday at the North London Optimist Community Centre found long lineups. The health unit said it was conducting a "stress test" at the site to ensure it could handle more clients when additional vaccine arrived.

That vaccine centre was operating as normal Tuesday.

What's happening outside of London?

Southwestern Public Health reported 32 new infections Tuesday and one new death. That region currently has 177 known actives cases, the majority in St. Thomas and Woodstock.

Southwestern Public Health is also dealing with variants of concern. On Tuesday, the health unit had 87 known active cases of the more contagious strains.

Huron Perth Public Health reported one new case Tuesday in Stratford bringing the total number of known actives cases across the region to 44.