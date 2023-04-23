2 injured during overnight shooting in downtown London

London police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday in the Richmond Street and Oxford Street East area in the city's downtown.

Two people were sent to hospital in non-life threatening condition to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

At around 2:45 a.m. police received a 9-1-1 call about possible gun shots fired in the area. Police confirmed that a firearm was discharged when they arrived, but initially couldn't locate any victims, they said.

Shortly after, police were notified that two people went to hospital for treatment of suspected gunshot wounds.

The intersection was open to traffic Sunday morning but police had cordoned off entrances to local businesses, including MuchoBurrito, Osmows, and a Wendys, on Oxford Street East between Wellington and Richmond Streets.

Police tape was around businesses located on Oxford Street East between Wellington and Richmond Streets. (Isha Bhargava/CBC)

On Friday, London Police's acting chief Trish McIntyre told CBC's London Morning she was concerned about the rise in gun violence in London, and called it alarming. Prior to this most recent incident, there had been nine shootings in the city in the first three months of 2023.

The investigation is being handled by the London Police Major Crime Section. Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or has dashcam footage, to contact investigators.