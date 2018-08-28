Skip to Main Content
2 dead, 3 critically injured in crash south of Stratford

2 dead, 3 critically injured in crash south of Stratford

The OPP say two people are dead following a crash south of Stratford, Ont.

Injured were airlifted to hospital after collision on Line 26

CBC News ·
Perth County OPP say two people are dead following this crash at Line 26 at Road 122 in Perth South near Stratford, Ont. (OPP)

Two people are dead and three people are critically injured following a two-vehicle crash south of Stratford, Ont., police say. 

Perth County OPP say the collision between a minivan and an SUV happened at the intersection of Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122 in Perth South shortly before 6 p.m. ET Tuesday. Police, paramedics and firefighters all responded to the scene.

Two people were declared dead at the scene and three were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Two other people were injured, but their lives were not in danger, police said in a news release.

Police said roads in the area would be closed for several hours while collision investigators look over the scene.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us