2 dead, 3 critically injured in crash south of Stratford

Two people are dead and three people are critically injured following a two-vehicle crash south of Stratford, Ont., police say.

Perth County OPP say the collision between a minivan and an SUV happened at the intersection of Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122 in Perth South shortly before 6 p.m. ET Tuesday. Police, paramedics and firefighters all responded to the scene.

Two people were declared dead at the scene and three were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Two other people were injured, but their lives were not in danger, police said in a news release.

Police said roads in the area would be closed for several hours while collision investigators look over the scene.