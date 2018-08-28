2 dead, 3 critically injured in crash south of Stratford
The OPP say two people are dead following a crash south of Stratford, Ont.
Injured were airlifted to hospital after collision on Line 26
Two people are dead and three people are critically injured following a two-vehicle crash south of Stratford, Ont., police say.
Perth County OPP say the collision between a minivan and an SUV happened at the intersection of Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122 in Perth South shortly before 6 p.m. ET Tuesday. Police, paramedics and firefighters all responded to the scene.
Two people were declared dead at the scene and three were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Two other people were injured, but their lives were not in danger, police said in a news release.
Police said roads in the area would be closed for several hours while collision investigators look over the scene.