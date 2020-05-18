15-year-old dies after ATV plunges into Saugeen River in Brockton

A 15-year-old who was rushed to hospital after being found in the Saugeen River following an ATV crash has died, according to South Bruce OPP.

Police said they responded to reports of an ATV going into the river near Concession 2 in Brant Township, around 1:18 on Saturday.

Additional forces, including the OPP's Canine Unit, were needed to find the rider, who was missing.

The teen was found in the river and brought to shore by the Hanover Fire Department, and then rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries said police.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, OPP tweeted the 15-year-old, who was from North Huron, had died.

South Bruce OPP continue to investigate.