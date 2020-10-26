14 new COVID-19 cases in London region Monday

The London region continued to see positive cases of the coronavirus Monday, with people of all ages infected.

The public health unit said all of the new cases are people living in the city, with the majority caused by contact with another infected person. One new case was linked to travel.

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) currently has 66 active cases, including four linked to Catholic schools.

Health officials said Monday that 253 people were tested at the Carling Heights facility Sunday, with the province calculating it had completed more than 28,000 tests.

The Southwestern Public Health Unit, which covers Oxford and Elgin counties as well as Woodstock and St. Thomas, reported one new case, as well as a person hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

That region currently has 16 active cases, including four in Alymer where anti-mask protests were held this past weekend with reports of several hundred in attendance.

Aylmer has seen the largest number of cases since the pandemic began, with the health unit documenting 88 total cases there. St. Thomas, which has the second highest number in the jurisdiction, has seen 49.

Ontario reported another 851 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, after two consecutive days of record-breaking new daily cases counts.

Most are concentrated in the following public health units:

Toronto: 281

Peel Region: 215

York Region: 90

Ottawa: 76

The health unit in Huron-Perth is reporting one active case Monday.