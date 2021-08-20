125 vulnerable Afghans landed in London, less than half have permanent housing

In London, 125 vulnerable Afghans have resettled in the city, which is up from 36 this summer. Less than half of them have permanent housing.

According to Maria Franco the marketing and communications manager at the London Cross Cultural Learner Centre (CCLC), 53 have found permanent housing throughout the city.

The remaining 72 are living in temporary residences or hotels where they are provided with linens and food. CCLC assesses their needs, has them do a "mandatory orientation to life in Canada session" and helps them finding permanent housing.

Lack of housing stock

One of the issues in securing housing is the lack of affordable housing stock. She says that newcomers are given financial support from the government for housing but it is an issue if housing costs exceed the budget.

Maria Franco from the London Cross Cultural Learner Centre (CCLC). (Submitted by Maria Franco)

"It has been difficult this year just because of, of course, the rent increases and having newcomers coming in," says Franco. "You have landlords, not necessarily don't want newcomers, but they need to, of course, have all the documentation, the credit scores, all those things."

The federal government has agreed to increase the number of vulnerable Afghans they're resettling from 20,000 to 40,000. Franco says that more are expected to arrive in London, although she doesn't know how many.

"We're working as hard as we can to get everyone accommodated, but it really does depend on the inventory within the rental housing market, I suppose," says Franco.

By welcoming 40000 Afghan refugees, Canada is again showing its capacity to be a global trailblazer in humanitarian resettlement. We were the first country in the world to launch a pathway that focuses on women,girls, LGBTI & targeted minorities. <a href="https://twitter.com/Refugees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Refugees</a> <a href="https://t.co/t28KYRh5o4">https://t.co/t28KYRh5o4</a> —@marcomendicino

"So, thankfully, we have a few housing partners that have allowed us to secure housing for these families, especially because it's so crucial when you have school age children that need permanent housing to be able to be enrolled in their schooling."

According to Franco, many of the Afghan families who have resettled in London have school aged children but can't be enrolled in school unless they have a permanent address.