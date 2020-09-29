Be wary of these 12 popular holiday scams this season, OPP caution
The Elgin County OPP along with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre put together a list of 12 of the most common holiday scams so shoppers can avoid them this season.
Elgin County OPP warn holiday shoppers of the most common scams
Holidays are supposed to be a joyous time — but there is no better time for scammers to take advantage of the season.
As online shopping has become a safe and convenient option for many, the opportunities for fraud have also widely opened up.
To help recognize what to look out for, the Elgin County OPP along with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre put together a list of 12 of the most common holiday scams so shoppers can avoid them this season. They include:
- Counterfeit merchandise - Look out for huge and flashy discount ads that direct you to websites that look like the legitimate manufacturers.
- Selling goods and services online - Be suspicious of payment offers that are more than the asking price and confirm you have received a legitimate payment before you send the product.
- Fake charities - The end of the year is a busy season for charities looking for donations. Make sure to confirm the charity you choose is registered with Canada Revenue Agency before providing any personal or financial information.
- Romance scams - An attractive fake identity lures you into their web of lies spun with loving messages and sweet promises.
- Online shopping - Fraudsters pose as genuine sellers and post fake ads for items that do not exist. The listing price for almost any item (e.g. event ticket, rental, vehicle, puppy) is usually too good to be true. Research before you buy and if possible, exchange goods in person or use your credit card for payment.
- Phishing emails and texts - Do not respond or open any messages claiming to be from a recognizable source (e.g. financial institution, service provider) asking you to submit or confirm your information.
- Secret santa - You may have noticed multiple gift exchange posts on your social media feeds. This may seem like a fun activity where you only have to send one gift and receive multiples in return. Unfortunately, this exchange collects some of your personal information and also hides a pyramid scheme where only those on top profit.
- Prize notifications - If you didn't enter a contest, you can't win. If there are fees associated to a prize, they are removed from the total winnings; you would never be required to pay fees in advance.
- Emergency - Is a supposed loved one reaching out to you because they need money now and you're the only one they trust to keep it a secret? Resist the urge to act immediately and verify the person's identity by asking them questions a stranger wouldn't know.
- Gift cards - Gift cards are a popular and convenient way to give a gift. They should also be considered like cash; once they are exchanged, it is unlikely that you are getting your money back.
- Identity theft - keep your wallet on you and cover your PIN. Don't share passwords or provide your personal information on impulse.
- Identity fraud - Contact your financial institutions and the credit bureaus, Equifax Canada and TransUnion Canada, as soon as you notice any suspicious activity on your financial statements or your credit report, any letters approving or declining credit applications not authorized by you.
