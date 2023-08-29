1 year into London's crackdown on short term rentals, owners continue to dodge licensing fee

The City of London has collected licensing fees from only a quarter of the people operating short term rentals listed on Airbnb in the city.

In a statement issued Monday, city staff said that 152 permits were approved in 2023, with 55 applications pending. It said 98 fines have been issued to unlicensed operators, a penalty that starts at $500. Thirty-two applications were rejected.

Airbnb currently lists more than 660 rental units in London.

The licensing process started last year when a new bylaw passed aimed at cracking down on private investors buying homes in a tight housing market. There were also concerns about parties and neighbourhoods being overtaken by short-term rentals.

Anyone who rents out their home for less than 30 days, according to the bylaw, must apply for the license. The process has been slow to catch on, with the city reminding people Monday that it's mandatory.

"The purpose of this licence is to protect the health and safety of people using these types of accommodations, while ensuring they comply with municipal by-law regulations," said Wade Jeffery, the city's manager of community compliance.

"We will continue to respond to concerns and proactively address any unlicensed accommodations."

On Tuesday, London Police charged a man after a hidden camera was found in the bedroom of a rental unit in the southwest part of the city.

It was not known at the time of publication where the rental unit had been licensed with the city.

