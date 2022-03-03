Landmarks lit in blue and yellow, ribbons and other symbols of support for Ukraine

The blue and gold colours of Ukraine's national flag have become a more common sight in Canada and around the world, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine a week ago.

Many monuments and landmarks are lit in blue and gold, while foreign nations hoist the Ukraine flag and supporters wear ribbons, in a show of support for the besieged people of Ukraine.

In Canada

In Inuvik, N.W.T., New North Networks' dome was lit up in solidarity with Ukraine this week. Owner Tom Zubko said he wanted to "protest against aggression" by shining the colours of the Ukrainian flag on his building.

(Kristian Binder)

The American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls are illuminated in blue and yellow as seen from Niagara Falls, Ont., on Feb. 27.

(Nick Iwanyshyn/Reuters)

The Samuel de Champlain Bridge in Montreal is aglow in blue and yellow on Feb. 26.

(Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

In Ottawa, blue and yellow light spills from windows in the Canadian Museum of Nature on March 1.

(Buntola Nou/Radio-Canada)

Montreal's Olympic Stadium features the colours of Ukraine on Feb. 26.

(Daniel Thomas/Radio-Canada)

Around the globe

The Eiffel Tower is lit up in blue and yellow in Paris on Feb. 25, one day after Russia's invasion.

(Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

The Brandenburg Gate, the 18th century monument in Berlin, is illuminated in Ukrainian national colours on Feb. 23.

(Michele Tantussi/Reuters)

The sculpture Monumento às Bandeiras is splashed with blue and yellow light in São Paulo, Brazil, on Feb. 28.

(Carla Carniel/Reuters)

The Sevit floating island is seen in Seoul is lit with blue and yellow lights on March 2.

(Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)

Ukrainian colours top the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan, on Feb. 28.

(Annabelle Chih/Reuters)

A section of Rome's ancient Colosseum is bathed in blue and yellow light on Feb. 24.

(Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Flying Ukraine's flag

A Ukrainian flag, photographed on Feb. 28, flies at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The Ukrainian flag, pictured March 1, flies outside the Manitoba Métis Federation in Winnipeg.

(Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The Ukrainian flag, seen on Feb. 25, in front of the B.C. legislature in Victoria.

(Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Wearing ribbons

A Ukrainian ribbon and a Canadian pin are seen on the lapel of Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne's jacket as he speaks to reporters, following a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill on March 1.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

In response to the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sports a blue and yellow ribbon while speaking at a news conference on Feb. 28.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Students make signs and ribbons in support of Ukraine at LA Matheson Secondary School in Surrey, B.C., on March 2.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

Flower crowns and sunflowers

A member of the Ukrainian community wears a flower crown while wrapped in a Ukrainian flag while attending a rally in support of the country at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Feb. 24.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

A woman holds sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, as she takes part in an anti-war protest in Toronto on Feb. 27.

(Chris Helgren/Reuters)