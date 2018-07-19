Would you eat lab-grown fish? You might soon be able to
Animal protein produced without animals is no longer science fiction, but it’s not yet available to consumers
Soon, fishing will be obsolete. That's the promise from Finless Foods, a California-based startup that has developed technology that allows it to "make" fish.
Dozens of other companies have come up with marketable man-made animal proteins referred to as clean meat, lab-grown meat, animal free or slaughter-free.
Still, one major hurdle still remains: Regulation.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently dipped a toe into the debate at a public hearing on the issue. They're attempting to sort out what animal protein is without animals.
Mike Selden, the CEO of Finless Foods, says it's different from other disruptive technologies like Uber and Airbnb that went big only to have frustrated regulators trying to play catch up.
"We can't throw our products on the market and hope for the best. We can't move with the 'better to beg forgiveness than ask permission model,'" said Selden. "When people don't have an open and honest conversation about what's in the food they're eating, they lose trust in it. We don't want to make that mistake."
If you ask the beef industry, this new stuff shouldn't even be called meat as it doesn't fit the description of what consumers consider to be real animal protein.
Freezing criticism with the history of ice
According to Selden, we've been here before: in the early 20th century.
Before freezers came along, ice was a harvested commodity. It was cut from lakes and shipped to consumers. But all that changed with the advent of freezers. Suddenly, people had the ability to make a product that previously had to be harvested.
"There was no move to label that 'lab-made ice' or 'man-made ice' or 'artificial ice.' It's just ice. Because to the end user, it's exactly the same thing. It still made your drinks cold," said Selden.
He's hoping for a similar adoption of his products because, he says, despite slight differences, he's creating the same sensory experience.
"Taste, smell, health properties. If all these things are the same thing, the fact that it isn't the exact, exact, exact same thing isn't super important," said Selden.
American outcome will likely influence Canadian regulators in the future
As the FDA gets its bearings on the issue, Selden says he's looking beyond the U.S. to the Canadian market.
"One of the advantages of going to the U.S. regulatory system is that a lot of others do look at it," he said. "I know the Canadian and U.S. regulatory systems look at each other for support and when something goes through one, generally the other will accept it on the same evidence. We want to have conversations with both and bringing this to everyone we can."
Even when the regulators are won over, companies like Selden's will still have the challenge of winning over consumers.
While meat made without animals isn't currently available for sale, some in the industry suggest it could be on the market in some places by the end of the year.
For others, the technology is still far too expensive to make and it may be years before the product becomes affordable enough for general consumers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.