Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Yvonne Umutoniwasi

A 31-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in connection to the homicide of 28-year-old Yvonne Umutoniwasi.

Umutoniwasi was found dead inside a home at Pearl Place in Kitchener on Aug. 12, 2018.

The arrest was made by the major crime unit with help from the community oriented response enforcement team, police said.

The man has been charged with one count of second degree murder, one count of indignity to a body and one count of breach of probation.