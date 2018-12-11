Rubber workers in Kitchener-Waterloo who say they suffered health issues from their jobs will have their claims reviewed by the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB).

The review will look at both cancer and non-cancer related claims of the former area rubber workers.

WSIB Chair Elizabeth Witmer said 300 claims filed since 2002 will be reviewed by a dedicated team.

"I am very deeply concerned by recent reports about the very serious health issues facing people who worked in the rubber industry in our community," Witmer said in a statement.

"I have asked for a review to ensure we are applying the latest science and evidence to make decisions about these claims."

The review will consider updated scientific research and claims where there is a greater understanding of exposure.

Between 2002 and 2017, claims were received from people who worked in the rubber industry in the Kitchener-Waterloo area at several companies for a variety of illnesses, including various types of cancer.