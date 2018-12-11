Skip to Main Content
WSIB to investigate claims of KW rubber workers

The Workplaces Safety and Insurance Board has announced it will review the claims of 300 rubber workers facing health issues.

300 claims have been filed since 2002

Elizabeth Witmer is the chair of the he Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB). It announced that a Dedicated Review Team will re-examine more than 300 claims filed by rubber workers in the Kitchener-Waterloo area since 2002 that had not previously been allowed.

Rubber workers in Kitchener-Waterloo who say they suffered health issues from their jobs will have their claims reviewed by the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB).

The review will look at both cancer and non-cancer related claims of the former area rubber workers.

WSIB Chair Elizabeth Witmer said 300 claims filed since 2002 will be reviewed by a dedicated team.

"I am very deeply concerned by recent reports about the very serious health issues facing people who worked in the rubber industry in our community," Witmer said in a statement.

"I have asked for a review to ensure we are applying the latest science and evidence to make decisions about these claims."

The review will consider updated scientific research and claims where there is a greater understanding of exposure.

Between 2002 and 2017, claims were received from people who worked in the rubber industry in the Kitchener-Waterloo area at several companies for a variety of illnesses, including various types of cancer.

